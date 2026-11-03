In big setback to Omar Abdullah, Aga Ruhullah quits NC
What's the story
National Conference (NC) MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has announced his resignation from the party and his Lok Sabha seat after nearly 24 years of being with the party. The date holds significance for him and his supporters, as his father, Aga Syed Mehdi, was killed in a terrorist attack on this day in 2000.
Twitter Post
Crowd of supporters gather at Behesht-e-Zehra Park
#WATCH | Budgam, J&K: Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi officially announces his resignation from his parliamentary seat and the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party on his father's 26th death anniversary.— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026
A large crowd of supporters gather at… pic.twitter.com/QuJtzpANM1
Political dissent
Vocal criticism of NC leadership
Ruhullah had become critical of the NC leadership in recent months, especially over its handling of Article 370.
He accused the party of betraying the 2024 Assembly poll mandate by not aggressively pursuing restoration efforts.
He felt CM Omar Abdullah's government prioritized statehood restoration over Article 370, which remains a sensitive issue for Kashmiris.
"The NC after getting the mandate instead of fighting (for Article 370), is looking for excuses not to fight for it," Ruhullah said earlier.
Election promises
Accusations of betrayal and electoral dishonesty
Ruhullah also accused the NC of treating voters as fools.
He said, "We demanded the restoration of Article 370, the release of prisoners, and protection of our rights. They sought power on those promises, then treated us as fools for expecting them to deliver."
His growing distance from the party was evident when he distanced himself from electioneering during the Budgam Assembly seat bypolls last year.
The NC lost the seat for the first time that year.
CM
'Those who have secured the chair by removing their caps...'
Today, he took a pointed dig at CM Abdullah, making strong remarks over what he described as compromising dignity for the sake of retaining power.
"Those who have secured the chair by removing their caps and placing them at the feet of the electorate....the chair he occupies may carry authority, but it commands no respect. I pray to God...I never become so dependent on power that I have to throw away my cap to hold on to it," he said.