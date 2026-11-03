In big setback to Omar Abdullah, Aga Ruhullah quits NC 

Ruhullah had become critical of the NC leadership in recent months, especially over its handling of Article 370.

He accused the party of betraying the 2024 Assembly poll mandate by not aggressively pursuing restoration efforts.

He felt CM Omar Abdullah's government prioritized statehood restoration over Article 370, which remains a sensitive issue for Kashmiris.

"The NC after getting the mandate instead of fighting (for Article 370), is looking for excuses not to fight for it," Ruhullah said earlier.