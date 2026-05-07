AIADMK MLAs moved to Puducherry resort as TVK seeks majority 

Amid the ongoing political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu , over 25 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs have been moved to a resort in Puducherry. The move comes as fears of poaching loom large and the possibility of government formation hangs in the balance. Sources told India Today that senior AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam has booked more than 20 rooms at The Shore Trishvam till Sunday or Monday for the legislators.

Political maneuvering Internal rifts within AIADMK The development comes amid reports of internal rifts within the AIADMK. Reports claimed some MLAs are willing to support Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats but is short of the 118 required for a majority. However, the AIADMK has denied any rift, claiming that 'everything is good' within the party and that the MLAs were just relocated to thwart suspected poaching attempts by the TVK.

TVK AIADMK withdraws offer of support to TVK TOI, citing sources, said the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, was initially willing to give unconditional support to Vijay's TVK for government formation. However, the AIADMK has withdrawn its offer of support after a long silence from the TVK camp. "We offered unconditional support for a stable govt. For us, anything was negotiable, provided there was mutual respect. However, there has been no response from TVK since Wednesday noon," said a senior leader, a close associate of Palaniswami.

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Government formation Vijay stakes claim for government formation On Wednesday, TVK chief Joseph Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake a claim for government formation. But reports claim he was asked to prove support from 118 MLAs. Currently, he has the backing of 112 legislators, including Congress support but still lacks the required numbers. He has sought support from the two Left parties, the CPI and the CPIM, both of which have four seats, as well as DMK ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which has two.

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Guv Vijay meets guv again Vijay met with Tamil Nadu governor RV Arlekar again on Thursday morning to try to persuade him that his TVK had enough numbers to establish a stable government. Sources told NDTV that Vijay will inform Arlekar that he is prepared to prove his government's majority on the House floor and that his party has legal options if the governor denies the second request to form the government.