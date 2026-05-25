AIADMK split deepens as 3 MLAs join Vijay's TVK
What's the story
In a major setback for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu, three of its MLAs have resigned and joined Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The MLAs, Maragatham Kumaravel from Madurantakam, Jayakumar from Perundurai and Sathyabama from Dharapuram, submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakaran. The resignations will reduce AIADMK's tally in the Assembly from 47 to 44 seats.
Party discord
Resignations follow internal rift in AIADMK post-election
The resignations come amid an internal rift in the AIADMK after recent Assembly elections. The conflict intensified during a trust vote when 25 MLAs, led by CV Shanmugam, voted for the TVK government. This was despite Edapaddi K Palaniswami's leadership of the AIADMK. Along with the votes from the rebel MLAs, the TVK-led government, which had support from Congress and other parties, passed the floor test with 144 votes in a 234-member Assembly.
Party purge
AIADMK responds to rebellion by expelling leaders
In response to the rebellion, the AIADMK expelled 29 leaders from various party posts. Among those sacked were senior leaders such as R Kamaraj and C Vijayabhaskar. The internal strife has been compounded by recent resignations from within the party ranks. On May 18, senior leader S Semmalai resigned, citing "immense mental anguish" over recent developments in AIADMK.