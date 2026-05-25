AIADMK split deepens as 3 MLAs join Vijay's TVK 

Party discord

Resignations follow internal rift in AIADMK post-election

The resignations come amid an internal rift in the AIADMK after recent Assembly elections. The conflict intensified during a trust vote when 25 MLAs, led by CV Shanmugam, voted for the TVK government. This was despite Edapaddi K Palaniswami's leadership of the AIADMK. Along with the votes from the rebel MLAs, the TVK-led government, which had support from Congress and other parties, passed the floor test with 144 votes in a 234-member Assembly.