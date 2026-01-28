Ajit Pawar dies: What's next for his NCP faction 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday in a plane crash. He was 66. The junior Pawar had broken away from his uncle Sharad Pawar 's faction in 2023, joining the NDA government. This rebellion split the NCP, founded by Sharad in 1999. In 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) held that the Ajit faction is the real NCP and it is entitled to use its name and reserved 'clock' symbol.

Election performance Ajit Pawar's faction: A mixed electoral record However, Ajit's faction, which claimed to be the "real" NCP, had a mixed electoral record after the split. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it won only one seat; it fared better in the Assembly polls with 41 seats. Recently, both factions came together for Maharashtra civic polls but faced defeat in traditional strongholds like Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune.

Merger talks Speculations of merger between NCP factions The alliance for the civic polls had sparked speculation of a possible merger between the two factions. NCP leader Sunil Tatkare had hinted at merger talks with NCP (SP) while remaining in NDA. In an interview with the Indian Express, he said, "It is possible. We will fight together and this means there will be one symbol." Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had expressed hope for a merger before Ajit's untimely death.

Advertisement

Political uncertainty Uncertain future for Ajit Pawar's supporters But with Ajit's sudden death, his supporters are left in a political limbo. MLAs, MPs, and MLCs who had backed his rebellion now face an uncertain future without their leader. It remains to be seen if these legislators will stick together or look for new leadership options. The fate of the larger NDA in Maharashtra is also uncertain, as Ajit's loyalists may face pressure to return to Sharad's fold without clear succession plans within the NCP.

Advertisement