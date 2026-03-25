Ajit Pawar's death: Nephew files zero FIR, alleges 'larger conspiracy'

Rohit Pawar has filed a zero FIR in Bengaluru over the plane crash that killed his uncle, Ajit Pawar , and four others. The incident occurred on January 28 near Baramati airport in Maharashtra. The FIR was filed at High Grounds Police Station after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA's complaint alleging a "larger criminal conspiracy" behind the crash.

Allegations Allegations against aircraft operator Rohit's FIR invokes several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide and negligence. He alleges that VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd operated an unfit aircraft with falsified maintenance records and safety violations. The complaint also raises concerns about the pilot's past record, last-minute crew changes, and questionable flight decisions under poor visibility conditions.

Unsuccessful attempts Rohit Pawar's attempts to file complaint Rohit said he had first approached Marine Drive Police Station on February 25 and Baramati Police Station on February 26. However, no FIR was registered initially in Maharashtra. He was later informed by Pune CID that only an Accidental Death Report was being examined. This prompted him to approach Bengaluru Police, who registered a zero FIR and transferred it to Pune for further investigation.

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Pilot concerns Questions raised about chief pilot's fitness The FIR raises questions about Chief Pilot Sumit Kapoor's fitness, citing a history of alcohol-related violations. Kapoor was suspended by DGCA in 2010 and 2017 for testing positive for alcohol before flights. Despite this, he was appointed Chief Pilot for Ajit Pawar's flight. The FIR also points to suspicious decisions during landing, such as switching runways without justification and not attempting a second go-around despite indications of a failed first approach.

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