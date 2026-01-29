Ajit Pawar's funeral today; thousands of supporters gather in Baramati 

The funeral of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar will take place on Thursday in Baramati with full state honors. Pawar died after his charter plane crashed while trying to land on Wednesday morning. The ceremony will begin at 11:00am local time. His mortal remains were brought to Vidya Pratishtan College ground for public homage on Wednesday evening, where thousands gathered to pay their last respects.

Crowd 'Dada was the future of Maharashtra' According to Mid-Day, many supporters said Pawar's sudden death left them feeling orphaned. The highways leading to Baramati saw significant traffic as supporters drove there from Pune and Ahilya Nagar. "I can't believe how god took away my dada...We are orphans now. Dada was the future of Maharashtra," a 70-year-old supporter from Katewadi village said. Chants of "Ajit dada amar rahe" and "Ajit dada parat ya" were also heard when his mortal remains were brought to the Vidya Pratishtan campus.

Funeral details Last rites to be performed at Vidya Pratishtan ground Pawar's last rites will be performed at the Vidya Pratishtan ground, an institution founded by his family. The Maharashtra government has declared a three-day state mourning period during which flags will fly at half-mast on all government buildings across the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several political leaders are expected to attend the funeral.

Political impact Pawar's death leaves void in Maharashtra politics Pawar's death has left a major void in the BJP-led ruling coalition and raised questions about the future of the NCP. He was deputy chief minister for six terms in the Cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, and Devendra Fadnavis. His NCP faction, which was given the official party tag and symbol after he broke away from his uncle Sharad Pawar's founded party, is affiliated with Maharashtra's current Fadnavis government.