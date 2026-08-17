Some Tamil Nadu ministers demanding 2-4% kickbacks: Annamalai
What's the story
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai has accused the Tamil Nadu government, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, of corruption. He alleged that some ministers are demanding kickbacks of 2-4% from contractors for government tenders. The allegations were made at an environmental awareness event organized by Annamalai's group "We The Leaders" in Chennai on Sunday.
Evidence presented
Annamalai claims to have audio recordings of alleged conversations
Annamalai claimed to have audio recordings of the alleged conversations but did not disclose the names of the ministers involved or release the recordings.
He said some ministers were asking contractors for money, saying they had spent on elections.
"Some ministers are saying they came after giving money for votes, so give 2%, give 3%, give 4%," he alleged.
Call for action
Annamalai urges CM Vijay to monitor ministers, officials closely
Annamalai urged CM Vijay to keep a closer watch on his ministers and senior officials.
He suggested regular weekend review meetings as a way to prevent corruption from taking root in the administration.
"You (Vijay) stated in your Independence Day address that corruption would be eradicated in our lifetime," Annamalai said, urging tighter control over ministers and officials.
Image at stake
Allegations challenge CM Vijay's anti-corruption stance
Annamalai's allegations directly challenge the anti-corruption image that CM Vijay has tried to project for his government.
In his maiden Independence Day speech, Vijay had reiterated his commitment to eliminating corruption and preventing government revenue from being diverted to private individuals.
He also warned against bribery during a rally in Karur, urging people not to give in if officials demanded money.
Formal complaint
Not looking to destabilize the newly elected government, says Annamalai
Annamalai said his organization would formally raise the issue after the government completes its initial period in office.
He stressed that he was not looking to destabilize the newly elected government but wanted it to function effectively.
"Out of 234 MLAs, 154 members have entered the Assembly for the first time following the 2026 elections," he said, adding that they should be given a year to perform before being held accountable.
Budget allocation
Call for budget savings utilization in key areas
Annamalai also urged CM Vijay to use the budget savings proposed in the 2026 Budget for three key priorities: protecting and restoring rural water bodies, improving infrastructure in government schools, and developing rural areas.
The allegations come as Vijay's anti-corruption drive has gained momentum since he took office.
Last month, CM Vijay suspended officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation over alleged corruption and unexplained financial transactions.