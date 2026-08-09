'Could have died': Mamata Banerjee's car attacked in Bengal
What's the story
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's car was allegedly attacked in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. "Anti-socials from outside threw stones at my car in front of the police. If my car windows were not closed, it could have split my head open. I could have died," she said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the attack and denied involvement.
Protest details
Protesters surround Banerjee's car
The incident took place as Banerjee was on her way to visit the family of a party worker who allegedly died in police custody.
Protesters surrounded her car in Halisahar, smearing it with mud and reportedly throwing shoes and water bottles.
The protesters shouted "Chor bhagao" slogans while police tried to disperse them.
Accusations made
No police protection offered, alleges Mamata
Banerjee later told reporters that the attack could have been fatal if her car windows were open.
She alleged no police protection was offered during the incident, accusing them of providing security only to the BJP.
"The police did nothing to protect us. They give protection only to the BJP," she said.
Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, who were with her at the time, also expressed their dissatisfaction with law enforcement's response.
Party response
BJP state chief condemns attack
BJP state chief Samik Bhattacharya condemned the attack on Banerjee but denied any party involvement. He insisted that those responsible should be brought to justice.
The incident comes months after Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked in his constituency after his party's defeat in West Bengal elections.
Custodial death
Former Trinamool councilor's husband 'tortured to death' in police custody
Mamata Banerjee was visiting the family of Birju Keot, a former Trinamool councilor's husband who allegedly died in police custody.
Keot was arrested on extortion charges and sent to five days of police custody by a court last Friday.
His wife, Jenny Sharma, alleged he was tortured and beaten to death in lock-up.