TVK MLA alleges bribery attempt under 'Project Meghalaya'
What's the story
Chennai Police are investigating an alleged conspiracy, dubbed "Project Meghalaya," to destabilize the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu. The investigation was launched after Uthangarai MLA N Elaiyaraja filed a complaint alleging he was offered ₹35 crore to vote against his party's stand. The complaint also alleged threats to Elaiyaraja and his family after he rejected the offer.
Investigation details
Phone seizure and questioning
The investigation has reached a senior television journalist, Vijayan of Puthiya Thalaimurai.
He was questioned on July 15 and 16 after investigators found communication between him and Thirunavukkarasu, the main accused in the case, according to the police.
His mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination to see if there is any connection with the alleged conspiracy.
Bribery scheme
Allegations of bribery
The alleged conspiracy involved bribing around 15 TVK MLAs with huge sums of money to vote against the party whip.
Thirunavukkarasu, who runs the opinion polling group IPDS, has been identified as the main accused in this case.
Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with this alleged bribery attempt.
Legal proceedings
Summons issued to Balaji, brother
Former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok have also been summoned for questioning in connection with the case, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
However, the DMK has denied these allegations and accused TVK of making politically motivated claims.
The party has said it will respond through legal channels.
Criticism voiced
Criticism from DMK MP Kanimozhi, Chennai Press Club
The questioning of Vijayan and the seizure of his phone have drawn criticism from DMK MP Kanimozhi and the Chennai Press Club.
Kanimozhi accused the TVK government of targeting journalists under the guise of an investigation. She described these actions as an attack on press freedom and demanded Vijayan's immediate release.
The Chennai Press Club also alleged that proper procedures were not followed during Vijayan's questioning and phone seizure.