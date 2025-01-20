Amid attacks on EC, PM Modi praises poll panel
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Election Commission (EC) for ensuring fair elections and using technology to empower voters. He was speaking during the first Mann Ki Baat episode of 2025.
"I would like to thank [the] Election Commission, which has modernized and strengthened our voting process from time to time," he said.
"EC has used the power of technology to strengthen people's power," he added.
Democratic participation
PM Modi urges citizens to exercise their right to vote
The PM also urged citizens to vote in large numbers, stressing on participating in the democratic process.
"I congratulate the EC for its commitment to fair elections," he said.
"I would like to urge countrymen...to use their right to vote, always, in maximum numbers and also become a part of the country's democratic process and strengthen this process," he added.
Ongoing controversy
PM Modi's endorsement amid opposition's criticism of EC
This endorsement comes at a time when Congress and other opposition parties are criticizing the EC over alleged discrepancies in voter lists and turnout numbers, especially in Maharashtra assembly polls.
It has also constantly cast doubts on electronic voting machines.
Despite these allegations, the Supreme Court has rejected claims against electronic voting machines' reliability.
Democratic milestone
PM Modi highlights National Voters's Day and India's democracy
The PM also talked about National Voters's Day that is held on January 25, when the EC was established.
He said India's Constitution makers gave importance to both the EC's role and people's participation in democracy.
"Our Constitution makers have accorded a very important place to our EC and equally to people's participation in democracy," he said.
Republic Day eve
PM Modi invokes luminaries of Constituent Assembly
Ahead of the 75th anniversary of Republic Day, PM Modi invoked Constituent Assembly luminaries such as BR Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, and Syama Prasad Mookerjee and played their audio clips.
He highlighted Ambedkar's emphasis on unity within the Constituent Assembly for the common good.
The PM also mentioned Prasad's cultural approach to unity and Mookerjee's call for equality of opportunities.