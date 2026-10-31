Shah challenges Rahul, Akhilesh to debate electoral rolls in Parliament
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to discuss the electoral rolls issue in a special session of Parliament. The challenge comes as the Congress party plans to hold a "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.
Disruption allegations
BJP has nothing to hide, says Shah
Shah said, "I challenge you both right here and now: the Bharatiya Janata Party is fully prepared to discuss this in Parliament. We have nothing to hide."
He accused the opposition of disrupting Parliament instead of discussing issues there.
The Congress had initially planned a "mock parliament," which was later changed to a "public impeachment."
Event delay
Congress postponed 'impeachment motion' due to rain
However, the party postponed the event, originally scheduled for Friday, due to rain in Delhi.
It will now be held on Saturday, a day before the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Ground against CEC Kumar and the SIR.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to move the "impeachment motion" on Saturday.
Victory list
BJP lists recent electoral victories
Shah also listed the BJP's electoral victories in Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal.
He said that after the events in Bengal, the opposition realized it cannot win elections and, instead of accepting defeat, accused vote rigging.
Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of undermining democracy and the government of trying to block protesters from reaching Delhi.
Protest details
INDIA bloc's protest against CEC since early October
The INDIA bloc has been protesting since early October, demanding Kumar's resignation and restoration of pre-SIR electoral rolls. The SIR deleted around 13 crore names from the rolls.
This issue had previously stalled Parliament during the 2025 Monsoon session.
In December 2025, the government agreed to a debate on electoral reforms instead of SIR-related discussions.
Opposition MPs walked out after Shah replied that he would decide the order of his own speech.