'BJP winning 110/152 seats': Shah after Bengal's 1st phase polling

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. He claimed that the party is on track to win over 110 of the 152 seats that went to the polls in this phase. "Based on the feedback we have received, the people of Bengal have decided their future in the first phase itself," he said at a press conference in Kolkata.

Voter turnout 'Didi is on her way out' Shah also noted that the high voter turnout in this phase is a sign of a major shift toward the BJP. He said, "The high voter turnout clearly says that Didi is on her way out and the BJP is set to form the government." The first phase of elections saw a record voter turnout at approximately 92%, the highest since Independence.

Political forecast Political shift in eastern India after May 5, says Shah Shah also predicted a larger political shift in eastern India after May 5, saying areas like "Anga, Banga and Kalinga" would come under BJP rule. He promised to end what he called a "reign of terror" in West Bengal if the BJP comes to power. The second phase of polling will be held on April 29, and results will be declared on May 4.

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