Rahul's PM chance will never arrive: Amit Shah

The INDIA bloc, which includes several opposition parties, held a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

The protest was against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The rally was attended by prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress), and Abhishek Banerjee (TMC MP), among others.