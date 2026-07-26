'Put national interest over ambition': Shah praises Pradhan's resignation move
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has praised Dharmendra Pradhan's decision to resign as Union Education Minister. Shah said the move reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) principle of putting national interest over personal ambition. He emphasized that for BJP workers, "the country, our youth and students are far more important than any position."
Education impact
Home minister lauds Pradhan for his achievements
Shah also highlighted Pradhan's role in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) and expanding PM SHRI schools.
He praised Pradhan for promoting digital education, skill development, and industry-academia coordination during his tenure.
The Home Minister noted that Pradhan made examinations more inclusive and student-centric, reflecting his commitment to building a developed India.
Resignation context
Pradhan's resignation amid student protests
Pradhan resigned in light of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination.
His resignation is seen as a major political move, with the government indicating its commitment to tackling issues of examination integrity and youth welfare.
The decision has been met with mixed reactions, with opposition parties viewing it as a victory for student protests and BJP leaders hailing it as an example of accountability.
Justice assurance
Shah assures justice for NEET students
Shah expressed confidence that the Modi government's reforms would ensure justice for students who cleared NEET.
He said, "I am fully confident that these steps will ensure complete justice for the students who succeeded in the NEET examination."
He added, "The decisions taken by Modi ji to ensure strict punishment for those guilty of paper leaks are commendable."