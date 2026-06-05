Annamalai announces new political movement after quitting BJP

K Annamalai, the former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, has announced a new political movement after resigning from the party. "We will start a political movement. We will contest in the next election, for which we need to be ready," Annamalai said. Annamalai also revealed that he had informed the BJP about his decision to resign on December 4, 2025. But "the party asked me to finish the elections and then leave," he said.

Movement details Over 47,000 people have joined my movement: Annamalai Annamalai said he joined the BJP "for a positive change" but now feels it's time to create a new political platform. He announced that his new movement, called "We the Leader," will be based in Coimbatore with its facility at the APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Ethics and Politics. The former BJP leader also claimed over 47,000 people have already joined this movement.

Political reform End to 'cult politics' and 'dynastic politics': Annamalai Annamalai stressed the need for systemic political reform, saying, "We should use all available talent for the development of the state." He called for an end to "cult politics" and "dynastic politics," adding, "There is no permanent MLA, MP or minister. This includes myself." The former BJP leader also said his departure from the party shouldn't be viewed as a confrontation but rather a respectful parting in line with Tamil culture.

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