Bengal: TMC state president resigns amid internal crisis

Resignation details

Bhattacharya's resignation letter details

In her resignation letter, Bhattacharya wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the post of State President of All India Trinamool Congress... I also hereby resign from all other posts which I hold at present." She also withdrew herself as an authorized signatory of TMC accounts and before the Election Commission of India. The letter was addressed to Banerjee as former chief minister, not as TMC chairperson.