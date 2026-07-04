Bengal: TMC state president resigns amid internal crisis
What's the story
Chandrima Bhattacharya, the West Bengal president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has resigned from all her party positions. Her resignation comes less than a month after she was appointed state president in early June. The decision comes amid an internal crisis in the TMC after its defeat in the recent assembly elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Election aftermath
TMC's recent electoral defeat and subsequent reshuffle
The TMC, once a dominant force in West Bengal politics, suffered a major setback in the recent assembly elections. The BJP won 208 out of 294 seats, while the TMC could only manage to secure 80 seats. This defeat led to a major reshuffle in the party, with Mamata Banerjee dissolving all party committees and restructuring the organization on June 3.
Resignation details
Bhattacharya's resignation letter details
In her resignation letter, Bhattacharya wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the post of State President of All India Trinamool Congress... I also hereby resign from all other posts which I hold at present." She also withdrew herself as an authorized signatory of TMC accounts and before the Election Commission of India. The letter was addressed to Banerjee as former chief minister, not as TMC chairperson.
Internal conflict
Rebel faction takes control of Trinamool Bhavan
Bhattacharya's resignation comes after a rebel faction of the TMC, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, took control of Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata. The rebels changed the locks and put up a signboard declaring Arup Roy as their chairperson. This faction now claims to be the "Real TMC" before the Election Commission.