Ex-TMC MLA greeted with 'chor, chor' slogans; thrown eggs, stones 

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sanat Dey was allegedly attacked with eggs and stones outside a party office in Naihati, West Bengal on Tuesday. The crowd, who were outside the office, also shouted "chor chor" (thief-thief) slogans at him. Police personnel and central forces were deployed to the area to maintain order. No injuries were reported.

Office visit Controversy surrounds Dey's visit to TMC office Local sources said Dey had entered the TMC party office in Naihati and stayed there for some time. He was reportedly carrying bags, which led locals to speculate that he intended to remove items from the office. As word of his visit spread, a large crowd gathered outside the premises and surrounded the office. When he came out of the office, the crowd allegedly hurled eggs and stones at him.

Security measures Crowds pelted Dey with eggs and stones In light of the growing crowd, police personnel and central forces were called in to maintain order. Videos from the scene showed security personnel forming a protective cordon around him as they escorted him away from the area. The reason for the public's anger against Dey is still unknown. However, the slogan "chor, chor" has been repeatedly used in the past few days against TMC leaders, many of whom have been accused of corruption, with many arrested as well.

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