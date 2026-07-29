Anti-paper leak bill passed in Lok Sabha
What's the story
The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, also known as the anti-paper leak bill, has been passed in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to further strengthen the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, by providing for fast-tracked investigation, speedy trial through fast-track courts, appointment of special public prosecutors, time-bound disposal of appeals and more stringent penalties for offenders.
Provisions
Bill's details
The bill seeks to increase the punishment for those who use unfair means by extending the period of imprisonment to at least five years, extendable up to 10 years, as opposed to the current provision of imprisonment for at least three years, extendable up to five years.
The proposed changes also include increasing the maximum penalties from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh.
Service
Bill also proposes increasing maximum penalties for service providers
The bill also proposes increasing the maximum penalties for service providers who violate the Act from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore and extending the period of debarment from conducting public examinations from four to eight years.
To deal more effectively with organized examination-related crimes, the bill proposes increasing the minimum term of imprisonment from five years to seven years.
House
Bill was passed by voice vote
The bill was passed by a voice vote after a heated debate that saw frequent interruptions over Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's allegation.
He claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered police to fire on students during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
"He put pellets into the blood of...students. He ordered the students of India to be shot," Gandhi said.
Response
Gandhi's remarks triggered immediate protests
Gandhi's remarks triggered immediate protests from the Treasury benches, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him to substantiate his allegation.
BJP and NDA MPs accused Gandhi of making baseless charges against Shah, leading to sloganeering and brief disruptions.
They also demanded an apology while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reminded Gandhi that allegations made in the House must be backed by evidence.