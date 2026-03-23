Assam minister Nandita Garlosa joins Congress after BJP denies ticket

In a major political shift, Assam Minister Nandita Garlosa has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Indian National Congress , The Indian Express reported. The development comes a day before the deadline for filing nominations for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam. Garlosa was earlier denied a ticket by the BJP from the Haflong constituency, which she represented in the outgoing assembly.

Candidate change Congress withdraws candidate to accommodate Garlosa The BJP had replaced Garlosa with newcomer Rupali Langthasa for the Haflong seat. The Congress had already announced Nirmal Langthasa as its candidate from this constituency. However, after Garlosa's entry into the party, Nirmal voluntarily withdrew his candidacy to accommodate her. The elections for Assam's 126-member assembly will be held on April 9, and results will be declared on May 4.

Party response Congress slams BJP leadership The Congress welcomed Garlosa's entry into the party and slammed the BJP leadership. The party accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of prioritizing corporate interests over tribal land rights. "She is the voice of Dima Hasao for the last five years, and she always stood for her beliefs and principles," said a Congress statement after Garlosa joined their ranks.

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