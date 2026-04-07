Assam Police reach Pawan Khera's Delhi residence to question him  

A four-member team of Assam Police, assisted by Delhi Police, has reached Congress leader Pawan Khera 's residence in Nizamuddin, Delhi. The police action comes after Khera made allegations against Himanta Biswa Sarma 's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. He had alleged that she holds three passports and has undisclosed foreign assets in the UAE and a company registered in Wyoming, USA, which he claimed were not disclosed in Sarma's affidavit. The state police wants to question Khera in connection with those remarks.

Twitter Post Visuals outside Khera's residence #WATCH | Visuals of a team of Delhi Police outside Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/LISUTVp5j9 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2026

Legal action Sharma files police complaint, calls allegations AI-generated Riniki had filed a police complaint against Khera over the allegations. She dismissed the claims as AI-generated and total photoshop and accused the Congress party of defaming her family. Assam Chief Minister Sarma also announced his intention to take legal action against Khera, calling the claims "false" and "politically motivated." He also alleged that the documents presented to accuse his wife in recent Congress press conferences were sourced from Pakistani social media groups.

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Document scrutiny Claims of documents being fake and not genuine Sarma claimed that his team conducted a reverse Google search on the ID number of the alleged UAE document and found it belonged to an Egyptian national. They also claimed discrepancies in the documents, such as mismatched birth years and doctored photos. The Union government has sought clarification from the respective countries, which have indicated that these documents are not genuine.

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