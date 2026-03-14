Congress creating panic in India over Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Indian National Congress of trying to create panic among Indians in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Speaking at an election rally in Silchar, Assam , PM Modi said that while his government is working hard to minimize the impact of this war on citizens, Congress is failing its responsibility as a political entity. "The Congress is making every attempt to create panic within the country," he said.

Allegations made Congress a puppet of anti-India forces: PM Modi PM Modi further alleged that the Congress has become a puppet of forces that are against India's development. He said these forces cannot accept India's rapid progress and have made the Congress their pawn. "The forces across the globe that are unable to digest India's rapid development, the Congress is increasingly becoming a mere puppet in the hands of these very forces," he said.

Electoral criticism PM Modi says Congress is on course to hit 'century' The Prime Minister also slammed the Congress for its poor electoral performance, saying it has been wiped out state after state. He said that the party is on course to hit a "century of defeats." "You have ousted the Congress from Assam. Today, every state in the country is teaching the Congress a lesson," he said.

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