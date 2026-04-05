'Cash, liquor, drugs': Election Commission seizes assets worth over ₹650cr

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has seized assets worth ₹651.51 crore in poll-bound states and union territories. The seizures, which include cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and freebies, were made between February 26 and April 5. The ECI launched the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) on February 26 to monitor these illegal activities.

State-wise breakdown West Bengal tops the list, followed by Tamil Nadu West Bengal has recorded the highest seizures at ₹319 crore. This includes ₹11 crore in cash, over 21.29 lakh liters of liquor worth ₹55 crore, drugs worth ₹65 crore, precious metals worth ₹39 crore, and freebies or other items worth ₹150 crore. Tamil Nadu follows with total seizures of ₹170 crore, including cash (₹30 crore), liquor (₹2 crore), drugs (₹67 crore), precious metals (₹8 crore), and freebies (₹63 crore).

Other states Assam and Kerala also feature on the list Assam recorded total seizures of ₹97 crore, which included cash (₹4 crore), liquor (₹20 crore), drugs (₹56 crore), precious metals (₹4 crore), and freebies (₹13 crore). Kerala reported seizures worth ₹58 crore, comprising cash (₹8 crore), liquor (₹2 crore), drugs (₹41 crore), precious metals (₹1 crore), and freebies (₹5 crore). Puducherry had the lowest total seizures at ₹7 crore, which included cash (₹0.2 crore), liquor (₹0.3 crore), no drug seizures, and negligible value under freebies or other items.

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Security measures ECI has deployed over 5,173 flying squads across states The ECI has held several review meetings with key officials from poll-bound states and their neighboring regions. The Commission has directed these authorities to ensure elections are conducted in a "violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free manner." To this end, over 5,173 Flying Squads have been deployed across states/UTs. Additionally, more than 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been stationed at surprise nakas across different locations.

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