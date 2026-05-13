'Atrocious': SC stays order barring TVK MLA from assembly proceedings 

The Supreme Court has stayed a Madras High Court order barring Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA R Seenivasa Sethupathi from voting in any floor tests or from participating in the legislative proceedings of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The apex court termed the high court's decision "atrocious to say the least," as it was passed on an Article 226 petition filed by Sethupathi's opponent, not an election petition as required by law.

Election dispute Periakaruppan filed petition in Madras HC Sethupathi won the recent assembly election from No. 185 Tiruppattur constituency in Sivagangai district by a single vote against KR Periakaruppan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Periakaruppan then approached the Madras High Court, alleging irregularities in counting and a postal ballot sent to the wrong constituency. On Tuesday, the High Court passed an interim order restraining Sethupathi from participating in legislative assembly proceedings till further orders.

Legal proceedings How can an Article 226 petition be filed: SC Sethupathi then approached the top court against the high court order. The Supreme Court stayed the Madras High Court's order and asked how Periakaruppan could file an Article 226 petition instead of an election petition. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Sethupathi, said the Election Commission of India (ECI) supported his client. The Supreme Court has given two weeks to Periakaruppan and other respondents to file their counter-affidavit on Sethupathi's plea.

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