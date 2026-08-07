Sena corporator to stay at Goa resort as bail condition 

They can return only after the trial court frames charges against them.

The incident occurred on July 6 when doctors advised a pregnant woman that she shift to another hospital as Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds at the facility were full.

Angered, the family contacted corporator Mhatre, who, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted the doctor and staffers.

Video footage that went viral showed Mhatre approaching the woman doctor from behind and slapping her phone out of her hand.