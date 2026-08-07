Sena corporator to stay at Goa resort as bail condition
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and others, who were arrested for assaulting three municipal doctors in Dombivli last month. The court's order comes with strict conditions: they cannot enter Maharashtra until the investigation is completed and the chargesheet is filed in the case. Pending trial, Mhatre will stay at Nazri Resort & Lawns in North Goa. Mhatre is also required to report to local police thrice a week.
Assault case
Mhatre assaulted woman doctor over treatment of a patient
They can return only after the trial court frames charges against them.
The incident occurred on July 6 when doctors advised a pregnant woman that she shift to another hospital as Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds at the facility were full.
Angered, the family contacted corporator Mhatre, who, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted the doctor and staffers.
Video footage that went viral showed Mhatre approaching the woman doctor from behind and slapping her phone out of her hand.
Legal proceedings
Mhatre was in judicial custody since July 19
Mhatre was arrested on July 8 after public outrage over the incident. He was initially granted bail by a lower court but his bail was later canceled by the Bombay High Court. After surrendering on July 19, he was sent to judicial custody.
The same court has now granted him bail with strict conditions, including staying at a Goa resort and reporting to local police thrice a week.
Aftermath
Mhatre unapologetic about his actions
During the hearing, the bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, stressed that elected representatives should serve the people.
The court said, "If such an elected person assaults his own voters, then it is an assault on the fabric of the democracy itself."
However, they were granted bail, considering the speedy investigation and time already spent in custody.
HC
Directives to complete investigation, chargesheet
The court also ordered the Maharashtra government to appoint a special public prosecutor within 10 days for the trial.
It directed police to complete their investigation and obtain reports from the State Forensic Science Laboratory within 12 working days.
The chargesheet should be filed within five days after this period, with the trial court framing charges against the accused within one week of filing.