TMC-BJP face-off over Barasat strongroom, Election Commission clarifies
What's the story
Tension erupted outside the Barasat strong room after allegations of CCTV cameras being turned off between 4:05am and 8:22am on Saturday. Trinamool Congress candidate Narayan Goswami alleged that the CCTV system was inactive for a long time. He rushed to the strong room after learning about the incident. However, the Election Commission clarified that while a display monitor may have been switched off, the CCTV cameras were still operational.
Security measures
BJP workers stopped from entering strongroom
In light of the rising tensions, a large number of central forces were deployed outside the Barasat strong room. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) was in charge of security. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that its workers were stopped from entering and claimed there was pushing at the gate. The Trinamool Congress has demanded that if any disruption occurred, CCTV footage should be released and those responsible should be identified and arrested.
Tampering allegations
TMC accuses BJP-EC of colluding to tamper with EVMs
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding with the Election Commission to tamper with ballot boxes and electronic voting machines (EVMs). The party alleged that CCTV footage showed ballot boxes being opened without authorized representatives present. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said they received an email informing them that the strongroom would reopen at 4:00pm, but their workers said they left after 3:30pm.
Chief minister's response
Mamata Banerjee braves rain to join protest
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also joined the protest, braving heavy rain to reach the counting center for the Bhabanipur assembly segment. She claimed her party had received reports of EVM tampering across the state. "There is a strongroom here for EVMs. We found that in many places, manipulation is taking place," she said. Despite the allegations, West Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal assured that all strong rooms are safe and secure.
Court ruling
Calcutta HC dismisses TMC's plea on counting supervisors
The Calcutta High Court has dismissed the TMC's plea challenging the Election Commission of India's directive to deploy central government and PSU employees for vote counting. The court upheld the decision requiring these employees to serve as supervisors and assistants during the counting process. It observed that any grievances could be raised through an election petition under Section 100 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.