BJP has released its first list of candidates

BJP releases 1st list of 144 candidates for Bengal polls

By Chanshimla Varah 05:22 pm Mar 16, 202605:22 pm

What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The announcement was made after a meeting of the party's central election committee, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by senior leaders including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. Suvendu Adhikari, one of the BJP's biggest faces in Bengal politics, has been fielded from Nandigram, a constituency represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Bhabanipur.