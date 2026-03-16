BJP releases 1st list of 144 candidates for Bengal polls
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The announcement was made after a meeting of the party's central election committee, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by senior leaders including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. Suvendu Adhikari, one of the BJP's biggest faces in Bengal politics, has been fielded from Nandigram, a constituency represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Bhabanipur.
Candidate highlights
List includes several prominent names from the party
Other names include Agnimitra Paul, a BJP MLA and prominent party leader, who will contest from Asansol Dakshin. Actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh is fielded from Shibpur, while Swami Mangalnanda Puri Maharaj, a known religious figure, is fielded from Uluberia Dakshin. The BJP's candidate list also includes Bankim Chandra Ghosh from Chakdaha, a known organizational leader. Subrata Maitra/Subrata Maiti, a local strong organizational name from Panskura area, is also on the list. Tarun Kanti Ghosh has been fielded from Deganga.
Twitter Post
Check out full list here
BJP announces first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections pic.twitter.com/QHLfHAUNFF— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026
Kerala
1st list for Kerala polls also out
The BJP has also released its first list of 47 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly elections. The list features former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan, who will contest from the Nemom constituency and Kazhakkoottam, respectively. West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 4.