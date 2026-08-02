BJP Bengal president admits party's failure to eradicate extortion
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya has admitted that his party has failed to eradicate extortion in the state. Speaking at the Udyami Samagam event at IIT Kharagpur Research Park, Bhattacharya said, "Our government has come to power only two months ago. We have not been able to solve all problems." He also admitted that some members of his own party were indulging in such practices.
Internal issues
Political infiltration in sectors
Bhattacharya acknowledged that some members of the BJP were trying to infiltrate various sectors with political motives.
He said, "Some joined the ruling party within four hours, others had dormant wishes that have now surfaced."
The West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is also working to curb these tendencies, he added.
Business climate
Keep partisan politics out of business
Bhattacharya stressed the importance of keeping partisan politics out of business to improve West Bengal's industrial environment.
He said, "We must keep partisan politics out of this system."
The BJP leader also said that they have been largely successful in providing a fear-free investment climate.
He said, "We haven't been able to provide you with an error-free atmosphere, but we have largely been able to deliver an investment climate that is fear-free."
Political caution
Warning to party members
Bhattacharya also warned his party members against resorting to political excesses.
He said, "The unwarranted egg-therapy we see now can turn on its head and start falling on the other side as well." This was in reference to recent incidents where eggs were hurled at opposition leaders.
He urged those who have recently joined the party with aspirations for influence to be cautious.
Industrial policy
New industrial policy in the works
Looking ahead, Bhattacharya announced plans to consult various stakeholders before finalizing a new industrial policy.
"Within the next few weeks, the government will sit in a meeting with the investors in this state, those who have set up start-ups, professors in different universities, and our industrialists before drawing up our new industrial policy," he said.
This move comes after scrapping the Urban Land Ceiling Act to attract investment.