West Bengal: AJUP chief Humayun Kabir detained during bypolls
What's the story
Humayun Kabir, the chief of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and an MLA, was briefly detained by the Rejinagar Police in Murshidabad on Tuesday. The incident occurred after he had cast his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency by-election, The Times of India reported. The police took him away from his party office following a heated argument.
Twitter Post
Humayun Kabir being taken away by Rejinagar Police
#WATCH | West Bengal: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir being taken away by Rejinagar Police from his party office in Murshidabad. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
Earlier today, he cast his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency by-election. pic.twitter.com/64BUjurfKQ
Election update
By-elections for 5 Assembly seats across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
The by-elections for five Assembly seats across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry started on Tuesday.
The seats include two in West Bengal: Nandigram and Rejinagar.
The Nandigram seat was vacated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari decided to retain another seat after winning from two during the state Assembly elections earlier this year.
Seat vacancy
Know about Rejinagar seat
The Rejinagar seat was vacated after Kabir resigned from one of the constituencies he had won.
The candidates contesting in the Rejinagar bypoll include BJP nominee Sakharav Sarkar, former Murshidabad district president, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, rival TMC's Safiuzzaman Sheikh, Congress's Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi, and CPI(M)'s Syed Asad Ali.
Security arrangements
Multi-layered security arrangements put in place
The administration has put in place multi-layered security arrangements to maintain law and order during the by-elections.
Officials said these measures are aimed at ensuring peaceful polling across all constituencies.
Rejinagar has 2.57 lakh electors spread across 315 polling stations, while Nandigram has 2.67 lakh voters across 323 polling stations.
Webcasting facilities have been provided at all booths in both constituencies to ensure transparency and smooth conduct of elections.