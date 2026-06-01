Bengal CM Adhikari expands cabinet; 35 ministers take oath 

The new ministers include MLAs Dipak Barman, Arjun Singh, Shankar Ghosh, Gauri Shankar Ghosh, Tapash Roy, Manoj Kumar Oraon and Jagannath Chattopadhyay. Others are Ajoy Poddar, Swapan Dasgupta, Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee and Kalyan Chakraborti. The cabinet reshuffle is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the government's administrative framework and improve governance in key sectors.

Official announcement

Adhikari announces cabinet expansion

CM Adhikari had announced the cabinet expansion on Sunday, saying all arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony were in place. He said, "Tomorrow at 11am the full Cabinet of the democratically elected Nationalist State Government of West Bengal will be sworn in at Lok Bhavan." Adhikari had taken oath as Chief Minister on May 9 after the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.