'Dimagi Naxal, tukde-tukde gang': Suvendu Adhikari intensifies attack on CJP
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has intensified his criticism of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), urging people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He likened the CJP's influence to a pest infestation, saying, "Stand with PM Modi, don't let Dimagi Naxal, tukde tukde gang cockroaches breed." Adhikari also accused previous governments in Bengal of appeasement politics and attempting to turn the state into "greater Bangladesh."
Heritage erosion
Adhikari accuses Left, TMC of erasing Bengal's culture
Adhikari also slammed the Left parties and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for trying to erase Bengal's heritage.
He alleged that both tried to erase people's culture during their respective regimes.
The CM claimed that the previous TMC government tried to stop National Cadet Corps (NCC) enrollments in schools and replaced it with Jai Hind Vahini.
Nationalism promotion
Proposal for annual elocution, quiz, and debate competitions in schools
Adhikari has proposed annual elocution, quiz, and debate competitions in schools to promote nationalism, according to a PTI report.
His remarks came after meeting the family of a victim from a recent stampede at Kolkata's Durga Puja pandal.
The CM also promised changes in school syllabi next academic year under the National Education Policy.
Activist glorification
Adhikari slams TMC for glorifying Singur Tata Motors exit
Adhikari also slammed the TMC for glorifying those who drove Tata Motors out of Singur by including them in school history textbooks.
He said, "Being in the NCC would have helped the students get selected as Agniveers in the armed forces."
The CM's remarks come amid his ongoing campaign against what he calls "vices like cockroaches and bedbugs."