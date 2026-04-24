Bengal: EC tightens post-poll camera and video data handling norms

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued new post-poll guidelines for the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections. The revised rules include stricter protocols for handling surveillance cameras and video data after voting ends. According to a senior official, the new guidelines prohibit the immediate removal of SD cards from polling booth cameras after voting concludes.

Data security Guidelines stress maintaining clear chain of custody Officials are now permitted to dismount cameras, which must remain under the supervision of the sector officer until they reach a designated collection point. "The SD cards can be removed only at the designated Data Collection and Receiving Centre in the presence of the Assistant Returning Officer," the official said. The guidelines also stress maintaining a clear chain of custody for all video material, which could be used in disputes or complaints during post-poll phases.

Voter turnout Historic voter turnout of around 92% The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections has seen a historic voter turnout of around 92% on average, according to Election Commission data. Some constituencies, especially rural ones, recorded even higher turnouts. This high voter engagement reflects intense political mobilization in the state and makes the strict monitoring of surveillance data critical for transparency and credibility.

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