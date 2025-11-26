Bengal SIR: ECI finds 14 lakh enumeration forms 'uncollectable'

The Election Commission of India has flagged around 14 lakh Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms as "uncollectable" in West Bengal . The voters on these forms were either absent, had duplicate entries, were deceased, or had moved permanently. The number of uncollectable forms rose sharply from 10.33 lakh on Monday evening to 13.92 lakh by Tuesday noon, an official was quoted as saying by Livemint.

Team strength Extensive team deployed for SIR process The SIR process in West Bengal is being carried out by a large team of officials. Over 80,600 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are working with roughly 8,000 supervisors and 3,000 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers. The team also includes 294 Electoral Registration Officers who are overseeing the revision of electoral rolls across the state.

Official letter CM Banerjee criticizes SIR process, seeks intervention West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, criticizing the SIR process as "chaotic, coercive and dangerous." She said she had repeatedly raised concerns about the SIR exercise but now felt "compelled to write" due to its alarming state. Banerjee alleged that the SIR is being conducted in an "unplanned, dangerous" manner and accused the Election Commission of imposing it without proper preparedness or communication.