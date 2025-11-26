After Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap asked to vacate official residence

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has ordered former Chief Minister Rabri Devi to vacate her official residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna. The government has allotted her a new accommodation at House No. 39 on Harding Road. Her son, Tej Pratap Yadav , is also required to vacate his residence at 26 M Strand Road, which has been given to SC/ST Welfare Minister Lakhendra Kumar Roshan.

Political backlash RJD leaders accuse government of targeting Lalu Prasad's family The decision has sparked a political row, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders accusing the state government of targeting party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. Rabri Devi's daughter Rohini Acharya slammed the ruling coalition, saying "insulting Lalu Prasad Yadav is the top priority" of the government. In a post on X, she wrote that while Nitish Kumar can "remove Lalu from a government house," he can't erase his place in the hearts of Bihar's people.

Criticism voiced RJD spokesperson questions rules behind residence change RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav also criticized the decision, calling it "surprising" and alleging increased influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party over the state government. Yadav questioned the "rules" governing Rabri Devi's residence change, considering her status as a former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition in the Council.