After Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap asked to vacate official residence
The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has ordered former Chief Minister Rabri Devi to vacate her official residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna. The government has allotted her a new accommodation at House No. 39 on Harding Road. Her son, Tej Pratap Yadav, is also required to vacate his residence at 26 M Strand Road, which has been given to SC/ST Welfare Minister Lakhendra Kumar Roshan.
The decision has sparked a political row, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders accusing the state government of targeting party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. Rabri Devi's daughter Rohini Acharya slammed the ruling coalition, saying "insulting Lalu Prasad Yadav is the top priority" of the government. In a post on X, she wrote that while Nitish Kumar can "remove Lalu from a government house," he can't erase his place in the hearts of Bihar's people.
RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav also criticized the decision, calling it "surprising" and alleging increased influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party over the state government. Yadav questioned the "rules" governing Rabri Devi's residence change, considering her status as a former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition in the Council.
Rabri Devi was Bihar's first woman Chief Minister, serving from 1997 to 2005 after Lalu Prasad Yadav resigned amid a fodder scam arrest warrant. She has been the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council since 2018. The building construction department issued the revised allotment order on Tuesday, shifting Rabri Devi from her long-standing residence at Circular Road to Harding Road.