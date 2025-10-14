ECI mandates pre-certification for political ads ahead of Bihar elections 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated that all political parties and candidates have to get their political advertisements pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC). This rule applies to ads on electronic and digital platforms, including social media. The directive was issued on October 9, with an aim to ensure transparency and accountability in political campaigning.

Monitoring committees MCMCs set up to oversee pre-certification The ECI has set up Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMCs) at the district and state levels to oversee the pre-certification of political advertisements. The commission stressed that "no political advertisement shall be released on any internet-based or social media platform by political parties or candidates without obtaining prior certification from the respective MCMC." The ECI stated that the MCMCs will scrutinize possible instances of paid news and take appropriate action where required.

Social media disclosure Candidates must disclose official social media accounts The ECI has also asked candidates to disclose their official social media accounts while filing nomination papers. This is in line with the commission's recognition of the increasing influence of social media in elections. The directive comes after the announcement of election dates for the Bihar Assembly polls and bye-elections in eight Assembly constituencies across six states and Jammu and Kashmir.