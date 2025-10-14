ECI mandates pre-certification for political ads ahead of Bihar elections
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated that all political parties and candidates have to get their political advertisements pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC). This rule applies to ads on electronic and digital platforms, including social media. The directive was issued on October 9, with an aim to ensure transparency and accountability in political campaigning.
Monitoring committees
MCMCs set up to oversee pre-certification
The ECI has set up Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMCs) at the district and state levels to oversee the pre-certification of political advertisements. The commission stressed that "no political advertisement shall be released on any internet-based or social media platform by political parties or candidates without obtaining prior certification from the respective MCMC." The ECI stated that the MCMCs will scrutinize possible instances of paid news and take appropriate action where required.
Social media disclosure
Candidates must disclose official social media accounts
The ECI has also asked candidates to disclose their official social media accounts while filing nomination papers. This is in line with the commission's recognition of the increasing influence of social media in elections. The directive comes after the announcement of election dates for the Bihar Assembly polls and bye-elections in eight Assembly constituencies across six states and Jammu and Kashmir.
Expenditure reporting
Compliance with Representation of the People Act, 1951
The ECI has also reminded political parties to comply with Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. They must submit a detailed statement of campaign expenditure within 75 days of the conclusion of the Assembly elections. This statement should include payments made to digital platforms for advertisements and expenses related to content creation, promotion, and maintenance of social media accounts.