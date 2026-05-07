Bihar cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar's son, 31 others take oath 

Bihar's political landscape has changed with a major cabinet expansion. On Thursday, 32 leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took their oaths as ministers at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah , among other senior central ministers. Governor Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain administered the oaths.

Political debut Nishant Kumar inducted as minister Among the new ministers is Nishant Kumar, the son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His entry into active politics comes after his father resigned as CM to take a Rajya Sabha seat. An engineering graduate, Nishant had initially shunned political posts and preferred to rise through party ranks as a worker. However, Janata Dal (United) leaders had been pushing for his induction into government.

Cabinet distribution BJP emerges as biggest gainer The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest gainer in this cabinet expansion, getting 15 ministerial berths. The Janata Dal (United) got 13 berths. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) got two ministerial berths, while Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha got one each. Sanjay Paswan and Sanjay Singh took oath from LJP(R), Santosh Suman from HAM, and Deepak Prakash from RLM were also inducted into the cabinet.

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