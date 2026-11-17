Bihar minister's house burgled during Chhath; thieves steal valuables
What's the story
Thieves broke into the Patna residence of Bihar minister Sanjay Tiger during the Chhath festival, stealing valuables worth several lakhs. The incident took place at his multi-storey home in AG Colony under Shastri Nagar police station. The burglary happened between November 14 and 15 when the minister's family was away. It was discovered on Sunday morning after police received information around 9:00am.
Stolen items
Thieves ransacked cupboards, broke into several rooms
According to the police complaint, the thieves broke into several rooms and ransacked cupboards. They fled with around 600gm of gold, two kilograms of silver, and ₹7 lakh in cash. Other valuables were also reported missing.
The minister's three brothers live in separate flats on the premises and were also away during the incident.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway, CCTV footage being examined
Secretariat sub-divisional police officer-II (SDPO-II) Saket Kumar confirmed the incident on Monday.
He said an FSL team was called to collect evidence and investigators are examining CCTV footage. Technical evidence, including tower location data, is also being analyzed to identify the suspects.
"An FIR has been registered, and investigation has been initiated from every possible angle," Kumar said at a press conference on Monday.
Security measures
Police note security lapses during Chhath
Addressing security concerns during the festival, Kumar said police personnel were conducting regular patrols in the area.
He noted that many residents leave for their native villages during Chhath, leaving homes unattended.
Despite patrol teams being present near the building during the suspected time of entry, thieves managed to break in undetected.
The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be shared once suspects are identified, he said.