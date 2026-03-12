Birla returns to LS Chair after opposition's no-confidence motion defeated 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla returned to the Chair on Thursday after the no-confidence motion moved against him by the opposition was rejected a day earlier. "On the two-day discussion which was held, I will also present my view," he said before adjourning the session till noon. The Lok Sabha rejected the opposition's motion against Speaker Birla by a voice vote after a heated two-day debate.

HM Shah led the ruling alliance's defense of Birla Home Minister Amit Shah led the ruling alliance's defense of Birla, taking aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He slammed the opposition for questioning the chair's "dignity" and asked them not to treat Parliament like a "mela" where anything goes. "In 75 years, both...Houses have made the foundation of our democracy deeper than 'paatal.' Opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation," he said.

Controversial conduct Opposition accused Birla of partisanship The opposition had accused Birla of partisanship in its no-confidence motion. The allegations stemmed from his decision to suspend eight opposition MPs during the Budget Session and not allowing Gandhi to read excerpts from an unpublished book by former Army chief General MM Naravane. Congress's Gaurav Gogoi said this was an attempt to protect the House's dignity.

Advertisement