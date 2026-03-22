BJD suspends 6 Odisha MLAs for cross-voting in RS polls

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has suspended six MLAs for cross-voting in the recent elections to the Rajya Sabha, according to The Indian Express. The suspended legislators are Chakramani Kanhar, Naba Kishor Mallick, Souvic Biswal, Subasini Jena, Ramakanta Bhoi, and Devi Ranjan Tripathy. The suspension order was signed by party president Naveen Patnaik and cited "anti-party activities" and violation of the BJD Constitution's mandate for loyalty to collective decisions.

Suspension process MLAs issued show-cause notices earlier The BJD had earlier issued show-cause notices to the MLAs, and their replies were reviewed by the party's disciplinary committee. The political affairs committee (PAC) then decided to suspend them. These six legislators, along with two others who were previously suspended, voted against Datteswar Hota, a common candidate of the BJD and Congress for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat.

Election outcome Further action to be taken Cross-voting by eight BJD MLAs and three Congress legislators helped Dilip Ray win the fourth seat. Some BJD legislators justified their support for Ray by invoking the "Biju legacy." After the PAC meeting, BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik announced that further action would be taken beyond suspension. She said they would approach the Odisha Assembly Speaker to cancel the memberships of these legislators who violated party directives and initiate legal proceedings for cancellation.

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Legal action BJD to legally challenge poll process Mallik also spoke about a controversy involving two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs being issued two ballot papers during voting. She objected to this as an election agent but said the Election Commission didn't heed her objection. Mallik said, "Issuance of second ballot is against the rule. Their votes should have been rejected, but it was counted as valid votes." The BJD plans to legally challenge this aspect of the poll process.

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