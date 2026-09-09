BJP announces month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' marking Modi's 25-year service
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a month-long campaign, "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan," to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service. The campaign will run from September 17, PM Modi's birthday, to October 17. It will feature blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, exhibitions, seminars and welfare scheme camps across India. On October 7, the campaign will mark exactly 25 years since PM Modi took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001.
Campaign focus
Campaign to include photo and digital exhibitions
The "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan" will also include photo and digital exhibitions showcasing PM Modi's political journey, governance record, development initiatives, and welfare schemes.
Seminars on good governance and interactions with youth are also planned.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced the campaign at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. He emphasized that it is the BJP's responsibility to spread this message of public service and dedication to the people.
Economic growth
India is the fastest-growing major economy now
Nabin also highlighted India's economic progress under PM Modi's leadership.
He said when PM Modi took over as Prime Minister in 2014, India was facing policy paralysis and was one of the "Fragile Five" economies.
Now, he said, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world.
"There was a time when the atmosphere at that time was one of despair and darkness," Nabin said.
Social initiatives
Women's development to be highlighted
The BJP also plans to highlight women's development under PM Modi's leadership.
Nabin spoke about initiatives like Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.
He also talked about changing perceptions of border villages from India's last villages to first villages.
"This has not only brought changes in the lives of ordinary people but has also altered people's outlook toward these communities," he said.