BJP claims party button on EVM 'taped' in Bengal's Falta
What's the story
Tensions have erupted in Falta, an assembly seat in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency represented by Abhishek Banerjee, after BJP leaders released videos alleging tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). BJP candidate Debangshu Panda accused the TMC of deliberately blocking voters from voting for him. He claimed that the EVM button corresponding to his name was jammed in several booths.
Voting disruption
BJP accuses TMC of blocking voters
"In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using tape," Amit Malaviya said on X. Sharing videos of the alleged tampering, Malaviya wrote, "This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta." The seat had been in the news after police observer Ajay Pal Sharma was seen warning Jehangir not to derail voting on the eve of polling.
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This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 29, 2026
In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from… pic.twitter.com/sKw3mcdA86
Repoll warning
WB Election Commissioner reacts to allegations
The West Bengal Election Commissioner has said that if the allegations of taped EVM buttons are found to be true, those booths will undergo a repoll. The CEO said, "If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll." In Diamond Harbour, the BJP has fielded Dipak Kumar Halder against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Panna Lal Halder.