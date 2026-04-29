BJP claims party button on EVM 'taped' in Bengal's Falta

Voting disruption

BJP accuses TMC of blocking voters

"In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using tape," Amit Malaviya said on X. Sharing videos of the alleged tampering, Malaviya wrote, "This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta." The seat had been in the news after police observer Ajay Pal Sharma was seen warning Jehangir not to derail voting on the eve of polling.