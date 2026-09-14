BJP candidate gets 1 vote in Rajasthan local polls
What's the story
In the urban local body elections in Rajasthan, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Kailashchand, has made headlines for receiving only one vote. Kailashchand had contested from Ward 13 of the Parbatsar municipality in the Didwana-Kuchaman district. The Congress candidate Hina Khanam won the ward with 376 votes, while the independent candidate Rashid Khan came second with 195 votes.
Voting anomaly
'Someone from that ward has voted for me'
Kailashchand told PTI that he was a voter in Ward 12, but the BJP fielded him from Ward 13. "I got one vote. My vote is in Ward 12. I was fielded from Ward 13," he told news agency PTI.
He added, "Someone from that ward has voted for me."
His unusual tally stood out as counting continued for 309 urban local bodies across Rajasthan.
Election scale
Rare occurrence in large-scale election
The Parbatsar municipality has 25 wards, with the Congress winning 13 and BJP winning 12.
A total of 10,245 councilors are set to be elected across the 309 urban local bodies, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities.
Over 1.44 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots in the elections, news agency PTI reported.