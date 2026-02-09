BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure elected unopposed as Pune mayor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Manjusha Nagpure has been elected unopposed as the Mayor of Pune . The party named the 44-year-old as its candidate for the post last week. A Business Management postgraduate with strong ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Nagpure was chosen over senior contenders like four-time corporator Varsha Tapkir and three-time corporator Mansi Deshpande.

Career trajectory Nagpure elected unopposed from Suncity-Manikbaug ward Nagpure was elected unopposed from the Suncity-Manikbaug ward in the recent PMC elections. She is a third-time corporator, having first been elected in 2012 from Anandnagar on Sinhagad Road. Born in 1979, she graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 1999 and earned a Master's degree from ICFAI University in 2021.

Personal life Nagpure's campaign promises for Pune Nagpure's husband, Deepak Nagpure, is a BJP office-bearer and right-wing leader. The couple runs a business with leased commercial properties. During her campaign, she promised to tackle Pune's traffic problems by improving signals and widening roads. She also proposed building a retaining wall along the Mutha River in flood-prone areas on Sinhagad Road.

