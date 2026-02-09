BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure elected unopposed as Pune mayor
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Manjusha Nagpure has been elected unopposed as the Mayor of Pune. The party named the 44-year-old as its candidate for the post last week. A Business Management postgraduate with strong ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Nagpure was chosen over senior contenders like four-time corporator Varsha Tapkir and three-time corporator Mansi Deshpande.
Career trajectory
Nagpure elected unopposed from Suncity-Manikbaug ward
Nagpure was elected unopposed from the Suncity-Manikbaug ward in the recent PMC elections. She is a third-time corporator, having first been elected in 2012 from Anandnagar on Sinhagad Road. Born in 1979, she graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 1999 and earned a Master's degree from ICFAI University in 2021.
Personal life
Nagpure's campaign promises for Pune
Nagpure's husband, Deepak Nagpure, is a BJP office-bearer and right-wing leader. The couple runs a business with leased commercial properties. During her campaign, she promised to tackle Pune's traffic problems by improving signals and widening roads. She also proposed building a retaining wall along the Mutha River in flood-prone areas on Sinhagad Road.
Development agenda
Other civic issues Nagpure plans to address
Apart from traffic issues, Nagpure has promised to improve civic hospitals and promote digital education in municipal schools. She also plans to launch a "Swachh Ward, Beautiful Ward" initiative to combat waste dumping across the city. With assets worth ₹3.22 crore, Nagpure is among the most educated corporators in PMC history.