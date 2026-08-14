'Grow up': BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over Modi hug joke 

BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the remarks by Gandhi and Dikshit, calling them "far more disturbing than a mere 'locker-room conversation.'"

He alleged that such comments reduce women in public life to "objects of gratification" instead of recognizing them as professionals and leaders.

"Women are not props for their fantasies, nor are they fair game for vulgar sexual commentary," he said.

Malviya stressed that this issue goes beyond political correctness and boils down to "basic decency."