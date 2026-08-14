'Grow up': BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over Modi hug joke
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sandeep Dikshit over their recent remarks at an event aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy. At the event, Gandhi, mimicking Modi hugging foreign leaders, hugged Dikshit and joked that the PM's handling of foreign policy was all about hugging leaders. In response, Dikshit joked, "Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha? (You weren't hugging me thinking I was Italian PM Giorgia Meloni?)"
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This is absolute cinema 🍿😂— Amock_ (@Amockx2022) August 13, 2026
Rahul Gandhi –– I will show you what foreign policy means for Modi
*He runs and hugs Sandeep Dixit*
Rahul Gandhi –– Modi thinks foreign policy is all about hugging leaders 🤣
Sandeep Dixit –– Did you do this like Meloni?
Rahul Gandhi –– No, i… pic.twitter.com/USFQwVD8zi
Criticism voiced
Amit Malviya calls remarks 'disturbing'
BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the remarks by Gandhi and Dikshit, calling them "far more disturbing than a mere 'locker-room conversation.'"
He alleged that such comments reduce women in public life to "objects of gratification" instead of recognizing them as professionals and leaders.
"Women are not props for their fantasies, nor are they fair game for vulgar sexual commentary," he said.
Malviya stressed that this issue goes beyond political correctness and boils down to "basic decency."
Echoed sentiments
Sambit Patra slams Gandhi-Dikshit
BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed the language used by Gandhi and Dikshit.
He described their remarks as "shameful" for any civilized democratic culture.
Patra said, "The kind of objectionable and indecent language used against constitutional and esteemed figures such as the country's Prime Minister and Italy's Head of State is shameful for any civilized democratic and political culture."
Defense mounted
Congress defends Gandhi
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi asked Gandhi to grow up.
"Running India requires mature leadership, not amateur dramatics. Calling a democratically elected government 'jokers and clowns' proves you are out of your depth," Joshi said.
Gandhi had also called members of the BJP-RSS "a bunch of jokers" with no understanding of India
The Congress party has come to the defense of Gandhi, arguing that he did not even mention Meloni by name.