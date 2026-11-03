BJP accuses student activist Neha Bora of 'anti-Hindu tirade'

Bhandari recalled Gandhi's 2014 comments on women's safety, where he had said that "girls are molested inside temples."

He also referred to Gandhi's recent remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it an "all-male, anti-constitutional cult."

The BJP spokesperson further accused Bora of being inspired by Islamists in Bangladesh and claimed that her comments reflect a communal mindset against the Hindu faith.