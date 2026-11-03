BJP accuses student activist Neha Bora of 'anti-Hindu tirade'
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused student activist Neha Bora of defaming Hinduism and echoing an "anti-Hindu tirade" of the Congress party. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that Bora's comments were similar to those made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. He alleged that her statements were part of an ideological campaign against Sanatan Dharma.
Historical context
Bhandari links Bora's comments to Gandhi's past remarks
Bhandari recalled Gandhi's 2014 comments on women's safety, where he had said that "girls are molested inside temples."
He also referred to Gandhi's recent remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it an "all-male, anti-constitutional cult."
The BJP spokesperson further accused Bora of being inspired by Islamists in Bangladesh and claimed that her comments reflect a communal mindset against the Hindu faith.
Public reaction
What did Neha say?
Bora's comments were made while supporting an impeachment resolution against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
She had alleged voter deletion and procedural violations, claiming the "sanctity of vote was shredded."
In her speech, she also spoke about caste and religious institutions.
"Protection is absolutely necessary - and it is precisely from the Brahmanical system that such protection is required," she said.
This drew criticism on social media for making sweeping allegations against an entire community.
Case reference
Controversy over temple gang-rape case
Bora had referred to a 2018 case where an eight-year-old girl was gang-raped and murdered in a Jammu and Kashmir temple. The case had sparked nationwide protests and resulted in life sentences for three accused.
Social media users criticized Bora's sweeping allegations against an entire community, emphasizing the need for responsible speech in public discourse while holding individuals accountable for their actions.