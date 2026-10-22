Report claiming 'connection' between France and anti-CEC protests triggers row 

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, who has been at the forefront of the protests, Bhatia said, "Leader of Opposition...is presenting a model of anarchy and 'gaddari' before the country. Today, a report has appeared in a newspaper, detailing how these alleged links of betrayal are connected to foreign agencies."

"Therefore, it would not be wrong to ask, 'Who is the leader of these traitors?'," Bhatia said.