Report claiming 'connection' between France and anti-CEC protests triggers row
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Indian National Congress of being involved in an "anarchy and regime change plot" after a Fox News report linked protests in France to anti-Chief Election Commissioner demonstrations in India. The report claimed to have identified 101 organizations across nine countries allegedly coordinating these protests. Citing this report, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said it exposes the "anarchy and regime change plot" of the Congress.
Rahul Gandhi
'Who is the leader of these traitors'
Targeting Rahul Gandhi, who has been at the forefront of the protests, Bhatia said, "Leader of Opposition...is presenting a model of anarchy and 'gaddari' before the country. Today, a report has appeared in a newspaper, detailing how these alleged links of betrayal are connected to foreign agencies."
"Therefore, it would not be wrong to ask, 'Who is the leader of these traitors?'," Bhatia said.
Foreign connection
BJP claims report shows ecosystem to overthrow elected governments
Bhatia alleged that the report details how these organizations have created an ecosystem across nine countries, including France, to overthrow elected governments.
"According to the Fox News report, red represents communist groups, while green represents Islamic groups. If we look at this report, it states, 'Global chaos grows to 101 groups'. Global chaos, anarchy and disorder... these 101 organizations are operating across nine countries," Bhatia said.
Report
What report said
The Fox News investigation, led by senior editor Asra Nomani, said the 101 organizations are either coordinating, organizing, or amplifying demonstrations across Europe within an expanding protest ecosystem.
The report highlighted the role of the Indian Alliance Paris (IAP) in connecting protest messaging between France and India. The IAP is partnered with the People's Forum in Manhattan.
It also mentioned that the transnational anti-capitalist organization Progressive International (PI) explicitly grouped the ongoing demonstrations in France, Spain, India, and Albania.
Call for response
Congress must clarify on Progressive International allegations: Bhandari
Another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, claimed the investigation "exposes anarchy and regime change plot of Congress."
He highlighted how Progressive International coordinated messaging between protests in France, Albania, and India.
"The aim of the messaging was 'acquiring organized power through new rebellion', regime change," he said.
Bhandari even alleged that Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi met with Progressive International at "10 Janpath" on April 10, 2025.
Protest
Unrest in Europe amplified by pro-communist organizations, report says
The Fox News investigation also pointed out that the unrest in Europe is being amplified by pro-communist organizations such as BreakThrough News, CODEPINK, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
These groups, the report said, are funded and supported by Neville Roy Singham, an American-born tech tycoon based in Shanghai who has expressed support for the "new world order" of the Chinese Communist Party.
Interview
Journalist with with links to French Communist Party
In a BreakThrough News interview on October 14, Singham's wife and CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans said she wanted people to look at France, Spain, and India and question why they aren't protesting.
Separately, the X account DisinfoLab revealed that Joy Banerjee, the Paris-based journalist and IAP secretary, is a former CGT union delegate with links to the French Communist Party.