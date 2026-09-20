Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi, BJP calls him '3rd-rate'
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Chhatron Ki Goonj event in Indore. Gandhi, along with stand-up comic Pulkit Mani, appeared to mock PM Modi with their gestures and words on stage, including a line where Mani said, "Maa ko kursi do." BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan said Gandhi insulted women by "mocking a frail mother," calling his behavior "foul-mouthed" and "third-rate."
BJP response
BJP compares Gandhi's actions to PM Modi's thoughtful gesture
Kesavan said, "No decent, right-thinking person would have found these foul-mouthed, third-rate antics amusing."
He also noted that even Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has acknowledged the party's shortcomings in connecting with youth.
The BJP spokesperson also contrasted Gandhi's actions at the event with PM Modi's gesture of providing a chair for an elderly person.
Accusations
Union minister, Uttarakhand CM join in on criticism
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also slammed Gandhi for his remarks, saying, "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have stooped to an absolute nadir of moral bankruptcy."
He said Gandhi's comments mocking and insulting the late mother of the PM showed a lack of "basic human empathy and political culture."
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also criticized Gandhi's language as a "stain on the dignity of Indian politics," adding that such language is not representative of India.
Twitter Post
Prahlad Joshi slams Rahul Gandhi
Shameful and disgusting! Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have stooped to an absolute nadir of moral bankruptcy. Weaponising a student interaction to mock and insult the late mother of PM Shri @narendramodi ji reveals a shocking lack of basic human empathy and political… https://t.co/hkyliBuYMy— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) September 19, 2026
Event details
Gandhi's remarks about Modi's diplomatic approach
Dhami added that people were closely observing the words, values and mindset of political leaders and that the Congress had been repeatedly rejected by voters.
During the event, Gandhi criticized the Modi government's diplomatic approach while mimicking the prime minister's voice.
He said, "You aren't just visiting a friend's house. In this role, the prime minister of India doesn't engage in mere friendship. They have no interest in friendship; their job is to protect the country."