'Compromised PM': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, BJP retorts
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the post, Gandhi shared a photo of a meeting between United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He wrote that if the Congress were in power, India's PM would be at that table, adding, "a compromised PM can never sit at this table."
Twitter Post
Rahul Gandhi's criticism of PM Modi
If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 20, 2026
A compromised PM can never sit at this table. pic.twitter.com/EpGZVnJPYq
Counter-accusations
BJP accuses Congress of compromising India's interests
The BJP hit back at Gandhi's post, accusing the previous Congress government of compromising India's interests.
Party spokesperson Tuhin Sinha cited historical examples like the Shimla Agreement and the Sharm-el-Sheikh statement to support his argument.
"Indira Gandhi compromised during the Shimla Agreement. She freed Pakistani soldiers and then Pakistan went on to export terror to India," Sinha said.
Defamation charge
Gandhi accused of spreading negative narrative about India
Sinha also alleged that Gandhi is "paid to defame India."
Another BJP spokesperson, RP Singh, accused Gandhi of spreading a negative narrative about the country.
"The truth is that India stands tall today in the world order. PM Modi is seen as a person who has relations with global leaders across the board," Singh said.
Policy debate
Gandhi's 'side player' remark triggers political row
Gandhi's remarks on India's foreign policy have also triggered a political row with the BJP.
He had called India a "side player" in global geopolitics during a speech at the University of Chicago, claiming that it has lost its ability to independently shape international conversations.
"India has always had a very sophisticated understanding of geopolitics... But frankly, India has become a side player," he said.
Diplomatic criticism
BJP slams Gandhi for Pakistan-centric comments
The BJP has also criticized Gandhi for calling India a "side player" in global geopolitics.
Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused him of projecting Pakistan as a model for India's diplomatic outreach.
"Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy!" Bhandari said.
Twitter Post
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slams Rahul Gandhi
Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan!— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 20, 2026
At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy!
Yet again he idolizes Pakistan as a role model for him in foreign policy outreach!
His love for Pakistan has made him forget that It is India which
- Russia& Ukraine both… pic.twitter.com/Lovm0VruFF