'Tired of spreading lies?': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Vietnam trip'

"Too tired of spreading lies. Let me tour Vietnam for a while; who would even find out," the party sarcastically posted.

The video taken by a fellow flyer shows a man, who looks like Gandhi, sitting in a business class cabin.

"Look, Rahul Gandhi does this every time. After undertaking a yatra in Bihar, he went abroad on holiday...Perhaps he went to Vietnam then, and maybe he has gone to Vietnam again this time," BJP spokesperson RP Singh reacted.