'Tired of spreading lies?': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Vietnam trip'
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a dig at Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his alleged trip to Vietnam. The criticism comes amid ongoing protests by the Congress and other constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In a post on X, the BJP suggested that he was "too tired of spreading lies" and, as such, needed the tour.
Unconfirmed footage
Video shows man in business class, but identity unverified
"Too tired of spreading lies. Let me tour Vietnam for a while; who would even find out," the party sarcastically posted.
The video taken by a fellow flyer shows a man, who looks like Gandhi, sitting in a business class cabin.
"Look, Rahul Gandhi does this every time. After undertaking a yatra in Bihar, he went abroad on holiday...Perhaps he went to Vietnam then, and maybe he has gone to Vietnam again this time," BJP spokesperson RP Singh reacted.
Recent activities
Gandhi participates in Goa's Goy Rakhon Yatra
Another BJP leader Shazia Ilmi also criticized Gandhi's frequent trips, saying he couldn't handle political work and went on another vacation.
"The vote theft issue is just an excuse. Everyone knows how lazy he is. Now his tourism has started again," Ilmi said.
The reported trip comes after Gandhi participated in the Congress's Goy Rakhon Yatra in poll-bound Goa.
During this event, he walked for two kilometers with party leaders.
The assembly elections in the state are due next year.
Protest details
Congress defends Gandhi
The Congress has come to Gandhi's defense, saying he was entitled to do whatever he wanted in his personal time.
Sandeep Dikshit said, "Who travels where, when...what is the issue. Do others not travel outside?"
He said Gandhi meets students and intellectuals abroad, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who doesn't do press interviews during such visits.
"Every time he goes, he does something productive. Sometimes, he meets students of Yale University; sometimes....intellectuals. He always does something that benefits the country."