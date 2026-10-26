BJP protests demanding Kharge's apology over Modi remark
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has staged protests across the country demanding an apology from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The protests were triggered by Kharge's controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent event in Patna. The Congress leader had said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega (Let alone Modi, even his father would go)," in response to an audience member who claimed that the PM would not go anywhere.
Resignation call
'Everyone in Congress has become immature, frustrated, and disappointed'
The BJP has demanded Kharge's resignation over his comments, calling them "indecent and offensive."
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while also attacking Kharge.
He said the BJP had been aware of Rahul Gandhi's immaturity, but now others in the party seem to have followed suit.
"Everyone in their party has become immature, frustrated and disappointed," Joshi said.
Shocked response
Rajnath Singh 'shocked and deeply hurt' by Kharge's comments
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also shocked by Kharge's remarks.
He said he was "shocked and deeply hurt" by the comments on PM Modi's late father.
What is most shocking about this entire episode is that these comments were not made by some ordinary Congress worker or a youth leader, but by the national president of a party that claims to be the oldest political party in the country," Singh said.
Defense stance
Congress defends Kharge, questions BJP's selective outrage
The Congress has defended Kharge, questioning why there was no outrage when Sonia Gandhi and Kharge were subjected to derogatory remarks in the past.
Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said the BJP makes issues out of non-issues and doesn't need to teach culture.
"These cultured people have forgotten what Modi and Shah have said in the past," he said.
RJD MP Manoj Jha agreed that such conduct was not expected from Kharge but criticized selective outrage over the issue.
Nationwide protests
BJP protests in major cities against Congress chief
The BJP's coordinated response demanding an apology from Kharge is being organized in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata.
In Bihar, BJP leaders and workers marched against Kharge's comments and demanded his resignation.
BJP workers burned posters of the Congress chief during protests in Jammu as well.