Sonia Gandhi is a namesake

Kerala BJP fields 'Sonia Gandhi' for panchayat polls

By Chanshimla Varah 07:52 pm Dec 02, 202507:52 pm

What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded a candidate named Sonia Gandhi for the upcoming panchayat election in Munnar, Kerala. The 34-year-old BJP candidate is a namesake of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. She was born to late Dure Raj, a local laborer and Congress leader who admired the then Congress president so much that he named his daughter after her. But after her marriage to Subhash, who is the BJP's panchayat general secretary, she also reportedly joined the BJP.